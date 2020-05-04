Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Is Keeping Herself Positive During Difficult Times

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account and shared how she manages to stay positive during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dance Again singer has been spending quality time with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their kids while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has been very active on her social media and has been sharing details about her day-to-day life on her Instagram.

How does JLO stay positive amid coronavirus outbreak?

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her social media and spoke about a simple way to stay positive in difficult times. She mentioned that rather than looking at the negatives, she thinks of three things that she is grateful for during the time. Jennifer Lopez shared with her fans that she mentions three good things that happened during the day to spread positivity.

In the social media post, Jennifer Lopez mentioned, ‘In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to... I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything... and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. Love you and miss you all... together we will soon be.’ [sic]

Jennifer Lopez while talking to Ellen DeGeneres revealed that her wedding plans have been stalled due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Although neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez had revealed any plans or date of their wedding. The singer stated that the plans have been halted. While talking to Ellen, Jennifer Lopez was heard saying that the coronavirus outbreak did affect the wedding plans a little bit. However, she said that she doesn’t know what is going to happen next.

