Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Performing Together At Superbowl Will Give You Friendship Goals

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the Superbowl LIV event in February. In silver and golden shimmering outfits, the duo sang, danced and even played the drums to keep the crowd engaged for 15 minutes. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been friends for as long and they have been ruling the music industry. Fans loved their powerpack performance. Soon after, the internet went viral with their mushy pictures together, which spoke a lot about their friendship. Take a look at some of their pictures from the event:

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's pictures are friendship goals

Also Read: Singer Pink Talks About Her Journey To Recovery After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed for six minutes each till they were brought together on stage for their performance together. Shakira made an entry in a shimmer red outfit and sang some of her iconic songs like Hips Don't lie and Waka Waka. Jennifer Lopez too, made the crowd groove with her iconic song On the Floor.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder In Candid Talk With Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have been friends ever since the release of their first singles. Although the duo have never collaborated for a song or appeared in a song together, they tend to have a good rapport off-stage. The Superbowl event was their first-ever performance together and their fans could not stop gushing over their friendship.

Also Read: ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: A Dating Timeline Of Hollywood's Most Loved Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.