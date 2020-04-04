Selena Gomez Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder In Candid Talk With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez made a return to music with her album, Rare that has already become a chartbuster. She has always been open about her struggles including her mental health problems since her kidney transplant in 2017. However, in a recent conversation with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez further revealed that she is currently battling bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez reveals she is bipolar

Selena Gomez recently connected with her long-time Disney friend, Miley Cyrus on the latter’s Instagram Live show, Bright Minded. In the conversation, she spoke about many things including mental health. Gomez opened up about her recent diagnosis with bipolar disorder.

The Rare singer went on to reveal on Miley Cyrus' show that she recently visited one of the best mental hospitals in the world, McLean’s Hospital. She discussed that after years of struggling with her mental health, she came to know that she is bipolar. Selena Gomez added that when she came to know about it, she started to read information about it because that helps her to not be scared about it.

Selena Gomez also compared her situation to an instance that happened during her childhood. She recalled how she was scared of thunderstorms and so, her mother got her books to read up about the same. Selena also revealed how her mother told that the more one educates themselves, the less scared they are.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez also spoke at length about how the current quarantine has taken a toll on mental health. Selena Gomez also revealed that she is donating a portion of her sales from the Rare merchandise to hospitals. She also spoke about the importance of communicating with people during a crisis.

Selena Gomez added, “Being there for other people actually helps me too”. She also told Miley Cyrus how sometimes she has to feel her emotions before getting back on her feet. Selena Gomez also revealed that she is an empath and feels that she sometimes needs to take a step back for herself.

