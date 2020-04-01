Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: A Dating Timeline Of Hollywood's Most Loved Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love affair had created a lot of buzz amongst their fans. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship got a lot of attention from the moment the two went out in public. Jennifer Lopez was already married to her second husband Cris Judd when she met Ben Affleck on the sets of their film Gigli.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

After their relationship went public, Jennifer Lopez divorced Cris Judd to be with Ben Affleck. Fans loved them despite the fact that two were complete opposites. Jennifer Lopez was known to be quite outspoken while Ben Affleck was a laid-back person. Fans lovingly called Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Bennifer and the couple announced their engagement in November 2002. Fans went gaga when the couple started planning their wedding.

The couple was then seen together in the film Jersey Girl. Although their film did not work at the box office, the couple did gain a lot of attention in the media. The couple also attended talk shows and red carpets together. Ben Affleck was also seen in Jennifer Lopez’s music video Jenny From the Block.

And as soon as the media’s attention towards their relationship started rising, they started facing issues. Right before their wedding, the couple called it off. This broke the hearts of their fans and it was soon revealed that they broke up after a few months. It was later reported that Ben Affleck did not like too much media attention which became the main reason for them to part ways.

Ben Affleck then got married to actor Jennifer Garner while Jennifer Lopez got married to Marc Anthony. It is reported that the two ex-fiances are still in touch and are also good friends. Ben Affleck separated with his wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 while Jennifer Lopez is reportedly in a happy relationship with Alex Rodrigues.

