Jennifer Lopez Or Jourdan Dunn: Who Nailed The Mini Bodycon Dress Like A Stunner?

The pop icon Jennifer Lopez is hands down one of the most famous global celebrities who has been in the showbiz for almost three decades. The singer, actor and performer has always been in the limelight for her sartorial choices every time she graces a red carpet. Jourdan Dann, on the other hand, is a famous English supermodel and actor who began featuring on international runways from 2007 and has walked the ramp for several ace designers of all time. Both these divas were seen sporting the same black and white leather bodycon mini dress by Tom Ford from his Spring Collection 2014. Check out who among the two nailed the ensemble better than the other:

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was one of the panellists at the singing reality show, American Idol's XIII season in 2014. The premiere event of the reality show was held at Royce Hall, UCLA in Westwood, California and Jlo made heads turn as marked her presence at the venue donning a classic black and white high-neck mini dress with long sleeves. The patterned leather bodycon mini dress was from the legendary designer Tom Ford’s Spring collection 2014. The Ain't Your Mama singer paired her outfit with white pumps and minimal accessories. She rounded off her look with a mid parted hairdo with nude makeup. Have a look:

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Jourdan Dunn

The English supermodel and actor, Jourdan Dunn was also seen wearing the same mini dress by the ace designer on the red carpet of one of the award ceremonies in 2018. However, she styled her ensemble a bit different than Lopez and looked nothing less than gorgeous in that statement patterned leather mini dress which she complemented with black cage booties. The supermodel kept her accessories minimal and let the outfit make a statement as she finished her look with a mid-parted glossy hairdo and smokey eyes. Have a look:

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Both the divas looked drop-dead gorgeous in the black and white mini dress. The full patterned sleeves undoubtedly added an oomph factor to the already stunning bodycon dress. Both Lopez and Dunn pulled off the look in a way which was similar to each other but also different in its own ways, which made both of them look equally ravishing.

(Promo Image credit: Jennifer Lopez and Jourdan Dunn Instagram)

