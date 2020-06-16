David Ayer Reveals A Major Scene With Harley Quinn & Joker From 'Suicide Squad'

Ever since Zack Snyder's version of the Justice League has been given a green light by Warner Bros. for HBO Max, ardent fans of the film Suicide Squad have been asking director David Ayer whether they will be getting an unadulterated version of the film too. Suicide Squad's director's cut is lovingly being called Ayer's Cut - Suicide Squad by fans but it looks like that the originally intended version of the film by director David Ayer will not see the light of the day anytime soon, or ever.

With the conversation surrounding studio execs chopping off important sequences from films has been gaining major momentum since Zack Snyder's Justice League was announced, David Ayer has been openly discussing his version of Suicide Squad which wasn't delivered to fans. Now, the director has revealed details from an important sequence of the film. Check it out below:

David Ayer discusses THAT Harley-Joker sequence

Joker and Harley Quinn's toxic relationship was one of the key aspects of Suicide Squad which sadly was not explored much in the film. In one of the sequences, Joker and Harley escape while being on a chopper which is then blasted off by a missile. In the original version, both Harley and Joker try to jump off the chopper together but only Harley manages to do so and Joker falls right back into the chopper. Now, director David Ayer has revealed that Joker originally intended to save Harley Quinn by pushing her off the chopper and sacrificing his life to save her.

But not to kill her. https://t.co/eLcCWy8unq — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 12, 2020

This version of the scene was cut off from the final cut. In the final film, the scene ends up looking very rushed and choppy. Speculations also suggested that Joker pushed Harley Quinn in order to kill her, but director David Ayer also clarified that Joker did not push her out of the chopper to kill her but to do the opposite. Check out the scene from Suicide Squad below:

With the movement growing around fans wishing to watch an unadulterated version of Suicide Squad with David Ayer's original vision, it will be interesting to see whether Warner Bros. will give Suicide Squad a second chance. The possibilities also look highly unlikely as the sequel to Suicide Squad featuring some returning characters is currently ready for release. Maybe, David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad finds its home with HBO Max, similar to Justice League, but any official development about the same is still awaited.

