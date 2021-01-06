Jennifer Lopez Delivers Some Serious #FitnessGoals Through Her Latest IG Post

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a post of herself in a red bikini quite recently. In the picture, one can see that Jennifer Lopez is wearing a red bikini which has been covered by a multi-coloured beach gown that has her name on it. The track that she has chosen to post the video clip with is a well-known one amongst her fans and followers alike. The video post below can also be found on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram handle.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Bedtime Skincare Routine; Watch Video

The video:

Clocking approximately 137 million followers, Jennifer Lopez's Instagram handle is one of the most followed accounts on the photo and video sharing platform. Jennifer Lopez's videos on Instagram typically feature her rehearsing ahead of a big performance or they are snippets from her latest music videos. Some of Jennifer Lopez's videos can be found below as well as on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Says She & Fiancé A-Rod Considered Never Marrying; Read Details

Jennifer Lopez's songs:

A bulk of the list of Jennifer Lopez's songs touch upon the title of empowerment, enlightenment and even urge their listeners to look at the positive side of life. Some of her most recent songs are the likes of On The Floor, Pa Ti & Ain't Your Mama, amongst others. All of JLo's songs can be streamed on Spotify or Apple Music.

Jennifer Lopez Filmography:

The musician has also been an actor for nearly three decades now. She has worked on films such as Hustlers, Second Act, Selena, The Wedding Planner, The Back-Up Plan and Monster In-Law, amongst others.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez To Play FBI Officer In Netflix Original Film 'The Cipher'; Details Inside

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will be seen opposite Owen Wilson in yet another romantic comedy, titled Marry Me. As per EW.com, Marry Me is a musical that was supposed to get its theatrical debut on the 14th of February. However, due to the production delays that the pandemic has caused, the film will see the light of day on 14th May.

Also Read: Maniesh Paul Follows #ElfonShelf Trend, Expresses Fondness For Jennifer Lopez

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.