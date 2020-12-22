Jennifer Lopez Says She & Fiancé A-Rod Considered Never Marrying; Read Details

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, fondly known JLo as ARod are one of the couples who had to cancel their wedding due to the ongoing pandemic. The couple opened about their wedding plans and more in a recent radio interview on December 21, 2020. Read along to know more.

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez radio interview

As per HollywoodLife, on December 21, 2020, Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez made an appearance in a radio interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy. The couple who have been together for more than three years now since early 2013, had got engaged in March 2019 and were to get married this year. However, they had to cancel their marriage due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Andy Cohen, the host of the show asked if the couple had plans of cancelling their wedding altogether and not getting married at all just like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Jennifer said that the two had considered this and weighed down what it means to them. She said, “Oh yeah we’ve talked about that for sure. I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?, And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though”.

She also said how they were considering the Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell way. She said, "You just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way. But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, ‘Do you have to, should we?’ It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it, and I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush it’ll happen when it happens”.

She also said, “It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going. ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘okay, we got to cancel everything.’ And we just started kind of like, and we had to put out all this money and all this stuff, we were like, we gotta cancel it. So we, we cancelled it”.

Back in October, a source close to Lopez had exclusively told HollywoodLife that she was looking forward to getting married and would go full force on a wedding as soon as the pandemic died down. The two have been married earlier before, Jennifer split up from Marc Anthony back in 2011 while A-Rod divorced ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in 2008. Lopez and Rodrigues have always taken their relationship slow since they started seeing each other.

