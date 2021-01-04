Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Bedtime Skincare Routine; Watch Video

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped her new skincare brand named JLo Beauty. JLo Beauty was her dream project for the last 20 years. Recently, she shared her skincare secrets. She shared a video on Instagram by revealing her nighttime skincare routine to her fans. Fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over her post.

Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine -

In the seven-minute-long video, JLo, who was wearing a shiny silk gold robe took off all her makeup and shared her skincare routine after her event. She explained the use of a range of products for her nighttime skincare and also explained the mission of JLo Beauty. In her caption she wrong that she was fresh-faced for 2021 after the Wash Away 2020 event.

She further said that she could not believe that JLo Beaury was finally available and it had taken years in the making. She said that they had taken hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations to make sure that they created the perfect products for one to get the glow. She continued saying that she was very proud of what they came up with and she knew that everyone would love it. She also said that it was just the start.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post -

Earlier to this, Jennifer Lopez shared a video of her New Year performance. The song that she sang was titled Dream On. In her caption, she said that her mantra for 2021 was to dream on as the future was bright. She said that 2021 would bring endless opportunities for all to make one’s dreams a reality. She continued saying that her dream was to make the virus go away by coming together as a unified world. She said that it felt like the perfect song to start 2021 and she was so excited to sing it on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

More about Jennifer Lopez -

She entered the music industry with her debut studio album On the 6 in 1999. She has sung numerous hit singles such as Ain't It Funny, All I Have, On the Floor and many more. She recently dropped another single In The Morning which was released on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. Her other ventures also include clothing lines, fragrances and more.

