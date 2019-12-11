Jennifer Lopez Has An Epic Reaction To A Fan Urging Flight Passengers To Watch 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez is an American actor, producer, singer, and businesswoman. The actor has come a long way and is at the peak of her career. The actor recently starred in Lorene Scafaria's film Hustlers. Jennifer Lopez portrayed the role of Ramona and was lauded by critics for her outstanding performance in the film. When the news of Jennifer Lopez landing her Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a supporting role for her portrayal of Ramona in Hustlers, made its way to a dedicated fan aboard a flight, he took to Twitter and urged his fellow passengers to watch the movie in celebration. Read the tweet here:

In honor of JLO’s #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

Joseph Longo, whose Twitter bio also says that he is one of Jennifer Lopez's backup dancers, further wrote:

Hey @JetBlue, there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight. Please let me make an announcement! — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) December 9, 2019

The plane's pilot made an announcement to inform the passengers that Hustlers was one of their inflight movie options and urged them to help Jennifer Lopez win an Oscar. The incident caught the attention of the actor Jennifer Lopez who tweeted:

This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day🕺🏻THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue ♥️😂 https://t.co/eCiXRvI6G4 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) December 10, 2019

About the film

The story of Hustlers is based on a 2015 article published on an online portal. It tells the story about the actual scam artists, where the ladies duped hundreds of rich men and mugged them for thousands of dollars during the economic recession in decades. The film hit the theatres on September 12, 2019. The film also starred Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Keke Palmer in pivotal roles.

