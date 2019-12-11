Jennifer Lopez Wants Her Daughter To Be 'independent', 'strong-willed', Post Hustlers!

Jennifer Lopez as Ramona in Hustlers is a career-defining moment for the singer and actor. JLo has been vocal about what she wants to take from the role and expressed her thoughts on the film and her daughters in an interview. In the film, she is seen as a strong-willed, self–dependent stripper. However, the need for men in life for Ramona is just on the professional front. Jennifer Lopez expresses to popular magazine that she wants her daughter, Emme Muniz,11, to take away some lessons from her. More importantly, she wants her to learn to be self-dependent and not define life according to men or their rules.

Jennifer Lopez also expresses how she is the total opposite of what Ramona is in the film. Jennifer is a romantic in real life and believes in relationships. But in the film Ramona is on her own, she helps herself. To this Jennifer expresses that she want to teach her daughter to be herself and find her grounds on her own. She also mentioned in the interview that not many young girls are taught to be self-dependent.

Further in the interview, Jennifer Lopez mentions how she was not intimidated to play the role. The dancer in her made her comfortable to express and dance around the pole. Jennifer mentions it was not an easy feat, but she made sure she enjoyed the process. She also mentioned how she went to places to actually see and find out how it works and how the strippers on stage are confident about themselves. Jennifer received several nominations and awards for this role. The actor recently took to Instagram to express her emotions about her success.

She shared the following:

