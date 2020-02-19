Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Intimate Moments In Black And White Posts | Watch

Jennifer Lopez has been on a roll after her stage breaking performance during Super Bowl halftime and then starting her next season of World of Dance. Apart from spending her days doing her work, she also manages to share a glimpse of her busy private life on her Instagram profile. JLo recently shared some beautiful classy and intimate black and white posts and each had a beautiful meaning hidden in them. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Adorable Pictures That Are Too Cute To Miss

JLo's classy black and white posts

Jlo recently shared an intimate black and white video story via her Instagram profile on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Jennifer Lopez didn't only wish her fiancee Alex on V Day, but she chose to wish and thank all of her close friends and family on the account of V Day.

ALSO READ| Know Jennifer Lopez's Diet Secrets To Get A Fit Body Like Her!

The singing diva shared a B & W post while announcing the launch of her footwear collection. Her black and white pics sure reminds us of the 60s Hollywood heroines. She is wearing a leopard print jacket and a matching short in her post.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram, Gives Fans Fitness Goals To Live By; See Pic

If you are a JLo fan then you probably wouldn't have missed the Super Bowl halftime this year. Her performance with Shakira is considered to be one of the iconic performances in the history of the Super Bowl Halftime show. Here JLo shares some BTS moments she had with her family and team members.

Here is a BTS post of the iconic singer while she was getting prepped for her Golden Globes red carpet appearance. You can see the hairstylist, makeup stylist and costume stylist working their way to create the masterpiece of the outfit that JLo wore at the Golden Globes in 2019.

Take a look at her behind the scenes post for The New York Times Magazine shoot.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez & Other Hollywood Celebs Who Made Headlines For Their Attires This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.