Know Jennifer Lopez's Diet Secrets To Get A Fit Body Like Her!

Jennifer Lopez surely makes every woman envious by rocking a fit body. Apart from a strict workout regime, JLo invests in a specific set of rules that she follows when it comes to her diet. Her diet consists of eating ‘clean’ and healthy without starving the body. Check out more details about her diet secrets that make her appear 20 years younger.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez Movies That You Can Catch On Netflix Anytime You Want

Jennifer Lopez's diet: Excerpts from JLo's interview

Diet rules and restrictions - JLo is believed to be a non-caffeine and a non-alcoholic person. She mentioned in an interview with a Hollywood entertainment portal that she hasn’t had caffeine for many years. She has also reduced her alcohol consumption to a major extent. The actor believes that hydrating the body is very essential and that drinking a lot of water before and after a workout leads to better workout results. She said that keeping herself hydrated helps her to avoid feeling sore the next day while working out.

ALSO READ| The Secret To Jennifer Lopez's Flawless 'Super Bowl 2020' Look That Made Fans Fall In Love

Clean diet – Jennifer Lopez, as per reports, sticks to nutrient-rich foods when it comes to her diet and stays away from all processed and even refined food options. She eats the majority of organic nutrient-rich food varieties consisting of high-quality proteins. Even when she is dining out, she is known to order healthier meal options, so she chooses low-calorie meals when she is eating outside at restaurants. Salad, fish and veggies are her go-to orders when it comes to eating out. The singer further mentions that she also sips water between her meals quite often.

Meal plan - Her diet consists of lean proteins along with non-starchy veggies, healthy fats and complex carbs, as per media sources. For her mid-day menu, she chooses to eat salmon with veggies like broccoli, zucchini or capsicum with vinaigrette dressing. For dinner, she usually eats some protein along with quinoa. JLo mentions eating pork and chicken in Puerto Rican style as her protein source. For snacks, the actor carries fruits and veggies with herself and eat whenever she feels hungry.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's Song 'On The Floor' Completes 9 Years; Check Out Her Then And Now Pics

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez: Some Of Her Best TV Shows To Binge-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.