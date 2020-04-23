Unseen Pic Of The Day: These 2 Kids Posing With Hrithik Are Today’s Superstars; Guess Who?

A major throwback photo of two kids posing with Bollywood superstar has been surfacing online. The two kids in the picture turned out to be none other than young Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal. The picture shows both young Vicky Kaushal and Sunny smiling as they get to meet their favourite actor Hrithik Roshan.

Unseen Pic of the Day: You'll never guess who are these 2 kids chilling with Hrithik Roshan

The throwback picture was originally posted by Vicky Kaushal who was seen cherishing his childhood memories when he got an opportunity to enjoy his fan moment with Hrithik Roshan. The picture is a black and white picture which makes it evident that it was an era of ancient black and white cinema. Vicky Kaushal also wrote a heartfelt note with the picture where he made it quite clear that it was his first time on the sets of a movie. He also revealed that it was the sets of Hrithik Roshan's movie Fiza. Hrithik Roshan and Kaushal brothers' fans were widely delighted to see this throwback picture and also shared the same on the different fan pages of the respective actors. Vicky Kaushal also narrated an interesting story behind the picture.

He wrote, "Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomenon in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena'... so I rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz maybe for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan! #throwback along with biraadar @sunsunnykhez".

