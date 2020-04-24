Unseen Pic Of The Day: Vijay Deverakonda's Pic Is Proof That Sometimes Adulting Is Good!

A childhood picture of Tollywood’s sensation Vijay Deverakonda has taken the internet by storm and it cannot be missed. This picture of Vijay Deverakonda that was shared by one his fans will leave you shocked to see the major transformation of the actor. Vijay looked like a complete nerd during his childhood.

In this before and after picture, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen with well-oiled middle parting hairdo with nerdy spectacles and an innocent babyface. And in the ‘after’ picture one can see Vijay in a completely new avatar. He can be seen in long hair with a black beanie, messy beard, unbuttoned black kurta. Check out the major transformation picture of Vijay Deverakonda here.

The actor is currently lauded for his tough looks and exquisite style and fashion. The actor is one of the most highly influential personalities down South and fans often imitate his style too. Here are some of the stunning pictures of the actor that he goes on to share on his social media handle.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Deepika Padukone Was All Smiles In This Photo From School Days

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: These 2 Kids Posing With Hrithik Are Today’s Superstars; Guess Who?

On the professional front

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in the much-anticipated film, Fighter. Ever since the inception of the film, fans are going gaga over the star cast and cannot wait for the release of the film. It is also reported that the two share a rapport with each other and have gotten along very well. The duo has completed a 40-day shooting schedule for their film, Fighter in Mumbai.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Before Being An Ace Designer, Manish Malhotra Was A Model

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Can You Spot Superstar In This Picture-perfect Family Frame?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.