Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Starrer 'Maid In Manhattan' Interesting Trivia; Read

Maid in Manhattan is a 2002 romantic-comedy-drama movie helmed by Wayne Wang. The movie stars Jennifer Lopez, Natasha Richardson and Ralph Fiennes. The plot of Maid in Manhattan revolves around the life of a senatorial candidate who falls in love with a hotel maid. He thinks that she is a socialite when he sees her trying on a wealthy woman’s dress. Here is a compilation of interesting trivia of this Jennifer Lopez starrer movie.

Maid in Manhattan Trivia

Maid in Manhattan is loosely based on a real-life story of Steven Clark Rockefeller who is the son of former New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller. Steven married his maid Anne-Marie Rasmussen who was a maid at his family’s Manhattan Hotel in the year 1959.

The pink gown worn by Jennifer Lopez at the fund-raising dinner is a vintage gown from the year 1950.

Story Writer John Hughes requested the makers to remove his name from the credits, as the finished product has very little of his original script, which was set in Chicago.

Maid in Manhattan was the last movie co-produced by Hughes Entertainment, the production company of John Hughes formed in the year 1987.

Ralph Fiennes reportedly admitted to regretting being a part of Maid in Manhattan.

In real-life, Ralph Fiennes is a good friend of late Natasha Richardson’s husband Liam Nesson. Natasha essayed the role of Caroline Lane in Maid in Manhattan.

Maid in Manhattan movie was reportedly the second time when Jennifer Lopez took over a project from Minnie Driver as she turned it down. The first movie was the 2001 movie The Wedding Planner.

Maid in Manhattan was voted as the 35th among Britain’s Favourite romantic comedy movies in the year 2018.

In the original poster of Maid in Manhattan, Marissa can be seen holding a duster in her hand as she sits down. However, when the movie was released on DVD the duster was removed because of copyright issues.

In the Spanish dubbed version of Maid in Manhattan, Bob Hoskin’s character was played by the same dub-player as Sir Anthony Hopkins 1993 movie The Remains of the Day.

The actor playing the role of Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Priscilla Lopez, isn’t her real-life mother but they share the same surname.

Natasha Richardson and Ralph Fiennes later collaborated together for the 2005 movie The White Countess

