Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian And Other Celebrities Who Aced The Fashion Game This Week

Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, Hollywood celebrities made sure that they give enough gossip fodder to the fashion enthusiasts, with their sartorial choices through Instagram. Here are a few celebrities who oozed oodles of elegance with their outfits this week.

Jennifer Lopez

Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle to share a picture, in which the actor can be seen posing for a close-up. Accessorising her look with dark lipstick, Jennifer Lopez made sure to give out some advice on Coronavirus to her fans with her post. With the picture shared, Jennifer wrote “There’s a lot on our minds right now but don’t forget to take care of yourself. Meditate. Move. Pray. Do something intentional with your time and stay positive during this scary time.🧡”: Take a look:

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is one of the few celebrities who is quite active on social media, as she keeps her fans updated with her work announcements and her sarcastic jibes on co-stars. Recently, Reese took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS picture, in which the actor can be seen reading a magazine with her cover photo. Reese Witherspoon in the picture can be seen getting her hair done, while she rests herself in a yellow floral printed gown. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian

Recently, Kim Kardashian took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, as she posed in a maroon outfit, with puffy shoulders. She accessorised her look with a pair of buckle earrings and silver stilettoes. Take a look:

Katy Perry

Recently, Katy Perry took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture, in which the singer can be seen gorging on some pickles right from the jar. In the picture shared, the singer can be seen sporting a salmon-coloured graphic long sleeve shirt, which reads: ‘HOW SOON IS NOW?’. With the picture shared, Katy wrote: “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub”. Take a look at the picture:

