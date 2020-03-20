Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Dance To ‘Something New’ With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancée Alex Rodriguez are among the many Hollywood celebrities that have chosen to self-quarantine themselves at home amid the Coronavirus breakout. However, the couple is not keeping calm even when at home. Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez teamed up with their children to make a TikTok dance video and it is epic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make an epic dance video with their kids

The dance video app, TikTok is slowly becoming highly popular as people across the globe are contained to their homes. Jennifer Lopez’s fiancée Alex Rodriguez recently took to social media to reveal an epic dance video of them with the kids. They are seen grooving to the tunes of Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 song, Something New.

The entire family lined up behind each other and the video starts with Alex Rodriguez himself. The dance train ended with Jennifer Lopez. The entire team was seen dancing one after the other. Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous even without any makeup on her face.

Check out Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s dance video here:

In addition to this, Jennifer Lopez also shared another video of her son trying to be a waiter amid the shutdown of local bars and restaurants in Florida where the family lives. She even captioned the picture as “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here are pretty good”. Her son is seen getting Alex Rodriguez a drink as he arrives.

With almost four million followers on TikTok, Jennifer Lopez has transformed herself into a diva on the platform. She even created her own challenge that has been popularly known as “#JLoTikTokChallenge”. This became highly popular after her stint at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier in February. Fans have been pouring in their versions of the challenge ever since.

