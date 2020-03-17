Jennifer Lopez's Skin-fitting Outfits That Will Motivate You To Hit The Gym Right Away

Jennifer Lopez's photos on her Instagram serve as a clear motivation for all the ladies and advocate the importance of fitness. She has made it to a point that nothing can stop her from rocking her toned abs at any given point of time. Even her skin fitting outfits serve as a realisation for younger women that they aren't as fit as JLo. Take a look at her outfits which may motivate you to take your fitness as seriously as her.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram posts showing her skin-fitting outfits

Lopez recently shared an image sporting a white blouse, tie and a fitting bodysuit. The highlight of this post was, of course, her toned legs and the pretty heels that completed the whole look. Her post showcased an unusual take on the formal tuxedo and blouse look.

JLo shared this post remembering 9 years of her chart-topping number "On the floor". She wore this shimmery outfit while her performance at the Superbowl halftime show this year. She wore a body-hugging suit while performing at the sports event.

Her photos on Instagram often show her behind the scenes from her much-hyped movie The Hustlers. She played the character Ramona and even got many nominations for her role. In this post, one can see JLo has donned her Ramona inspired body-hugging black leather outfit.

JLo wore this dramatic sleeved outfit where she looked like an angel in her skin fitting white gown. She wore this outfit to a round table conference.

Jennifer Lopez recently launched her own shoe line in association with DSW. She is also busy with her own show called World of Dance for which she acts as an executive producer as well. The actor can be seen as the judge of the dance competition show alongside Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. Even though the taping of season 4 of the World of Dance has started, the show is yet to air on NBC.

