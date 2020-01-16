Jennifer Lopez's Magnificient White Ensembles That You Will Want To Steal, See Pics

Jennifer Lopez recently made news when the actor wore a Christmas inspired dress at Golden Globes 2020. JLo turned heads with her outfits that she opted for the several award functions this season. However, she played safe with her outfit for the recent Critics Choice Awards. The actor donned a Georges Hobeika’s white coloured sheer gown for the award function.

Jennifer Lopez's Critics Choice Awards 2020 look

Jennifer Lopez wore a white backless gown that had a row of studded diamonds in the middle of her dress at her back. Lopez accessorised her look with chandelier earrings, a bracelet, and rings. For her hair, she pulled off a half-up ponytail with loose wavy curls at the end. For makeup, she went for bright and rosy with a heavy base, mascara-lashed eyes, rosy cheeks, and nude lips. The actor completed her look with a blingy clutch that made her look adorable.

Times when JLo donned white coloured outfits

In one of her recent posts, Jennifer Lopez wore an all-white outfit. The actor wore a white tank top paired with white jeggings. She completed her look with white stilettos. To go with the look, she pulled off a sleek ponytail and nude makeup.

Belt it right

For a talk show, Jennifer Lopez donned a white linen shirt dress and paired it up with a wide waist belt. The actor completed her look with mascara-lashed eyes and nude lip colour. For her hair, she put up a sleek tight ponytail.

(Image Source: Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

