Jennifer Lopez's Dress Becomes Inspiration For Versace's New Watch

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known by her nickname JLo, has been acting since 1993, and been quite the fashion inspiration. She has starred in films like Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan, Second Act, The Wedding Planner, and others and has also given some groovy dance numbers as an artist. Jennifer Lopez is a celebrated style icon, as not just fans but brands too draw inspiration from the global sensation's outfits that she rocks in style.

Versace releases watch based on JLo dress

Jennifer Lopez’s iconic jungle print 2000s Grammys dress has been quite the fashion sensation and has inspired a popular global fashion brand Versace. Lopez's dress will soon be available in the form of a watch as part of the luxury Italian label’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection. The Medusa Frame launches in early May and will cost $1,495 (approximately ₹1,05,979). Expected to be one of the most popular pieces in the collection, the contemporary, gold design features Roman numerals on a black-toned dial, in addition to the Versace logo.

Source: Versace

The jungle print scarf is a great way to show love for JLo’s gown. One of the best things about this purchase is that the watch also comes with an interchangeable black leather strap, so one can swap it out whenever there is a change in a scene from party to work.

Donatella Versace, the fashion icon and Chief creative officer of the brand decided to launch a collection featuring items inspired by JLo’s famous dress to celebrate its 20th anniversary. For Milan Fashion Week in September, she recruited Jennifer Lopez to walk the runway wearing an updated version of the gown.

Later, the dress was made available for purchase at Moda Operandi for $9,325 (approximately ₹6,60,389) for 10 days only. Those who invested will receive the dress when it ships on May 5. Jennifer Lopez was reportedly snubbed from the Oscar Nominations 2020 along with many other names who would have made the Academy Awards more interesting this year.

IMAGE CREDITS: Jennifer Lopez Instagram, Versace

