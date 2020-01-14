Top Jennifer Lopez Party Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Jennifer Lopez has numerous chartbusters to her credits. Regarded as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by a leading publication, Lopez has been swaying fans with her hit songs. Besides being an international superstar, she is a fashion designer, producer, actor, dancer, and a businesswoman. Have a look at some of her feet-tapping songs over the years.

1. I’m Glad

The video accompanied with this song was a tribute to Jennifer Lopez’s life story. I’m Glad recreated scenes from the popular dance flick Flashdance. It was about a dancer who grew famous with her unique freestyle street moves. This single was a part of the album This Is Me… Then and it came out in 2003.

2. Waiting for Tonight

Waiting for Tonight is considered one of the best songs of Jennifer Lopez’s career. This track was a hit from On the 6, her debut album. The video for this song features dance moves in the jungle. Waiting for Tonight also showcased green lasers and garnered acclaimed for the zest and energy it gave out.

3. Love Don’t Cost A Thing

Set in the backdrop of a tropical beach, this song also featured incredibly choreographed dance. According to a report, this song was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for more than 20 weeks. It even topped number 3 in February 2001. Love Don’t Cost A Thing also got her award. It is known for her second husband Chris Judd, who was a backup dancer in this song.

4. Get Right

This song also made its way to the Billboard Hot 100 chart by ranking number 12 in it. Jennifer Lopez marked her return with this song after a hiatus of two years. She also garnered numerous nominations and awards for Get Right. Moreover, this track was appreciated by the Recording Industry Association of America and was certified Gold.



