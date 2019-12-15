Jennifer Lopez Looks 'fly' As She Glams Up For Date Night With Fiance Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is known internationally as a versatile actor and a pop diva whose songs are an all-time favourite in the music industry. The 50-year-old Hustlers actor never fails to impress her fans with her sense of fashion and style. Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, her fiance, is one of the millions from around the world smitten by the popular actor-singer. He recently took to his Instagram account and posted a video from his date night with Jennifer Lopez and tagged her as 'fly girl' as he looks at her in amazement.

Take a look at the video:

The 'Waiting for Tonight' hitmaker can be seen enjoying the music at a game with her fiance during their weekend date night. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look cool and relaxed in their casual avatar. The actor responded to her fiance's post by claiming the title of his 'fly girl' for 'forever and always'.

Take a look at her response:

'Hustlers was a labor of love'

Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram and shared a video of herself expressing excitement over receiving a nomination for the role of Ramona Vega in her latest movie Hustlers at the Golden Globes this year. Jennifer Lopez played the role of a stripper in the film which went on to become one of the critically acclaimed films of the year. Apart from JLo, Hustlers featured actors Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Riverdale actor Lili Reinhart, singer Lizzo, Cardi B, among several seasoned actors. The film’s storyline follows the lives of strippers who begin to steal money from rich stock traders and CEOs that visit their clubs.

Check out Jennifer Lopez's post about her Golden Globe nomination here:

