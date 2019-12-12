Jennifer Lopez: From 'Papi' To 'Waiting For Tonight'- Check 10 Greatest Hits Of The Diva

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most celebrated Popstars the world has ever witnessed. The power pact performer never fails to impress her fans with her great music and mesmerising voice. She's a successful actor, singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur. The multi-faceted personality was recently in the news, as she got emotional over her Golden Globe nomination. Jennifer Lopez got nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for her stellar performance in the film Hustlers. Jennifer Lopez has an impeccable sense of style and always has her fashion game on.

She's a tabloid favourite as well, who is always in news for her bold and quirky outfits and controversial personal life. From Dance On The Floor to Waiting For Tonight, her songs manage to be a rage till date. Jennifer Lopez's songs have topped Billboard charts several times. She has won several ALMA and American Music Awards. Not just her songs, but whatever JLO has worn has become a trend as well. Here, we take a look at the most iconic songs by the queen of pop, which will take you down nostalgia lane.

10 Greatest Hits Of Jennifer Lopez

Take a look at most commercially successful songs of JLO along with the number of views on Youtube.

1. Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull - Dance Again with 483 million views

2. Jennifer Lopez-On The Floor feat. Pitbull with 1.4 billion views

3. Jennifer Lopez - Papi with 395 million views

4. JLo's- Waiting For Tonight with 58 million views

5. Wisin & Yandel - Follow The Leader ft. Jennifer Lopez with 538 million views

6. JLo's - Live It Up ft. Pitbull with 247 million views

7. Pitbull ft. Jennifer Lopez & Claudia Leitte - We Are One (Ole Ola) has over 706 million views

8. JLO's Ain't Your Mama with 711 million views

9. JLo's-Im Into You feat. Lil Wayne with 287 million views

10. Jennifer Lopez-El Anillo with 307 million views

