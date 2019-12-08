Alex Rodriguez Net Worth, Salary, And Relationship With Fiance Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most popular baseball players in the world who has been a huge influence on the up and coming stars in the sport. His baseball career was something most players in the game could only dream of. With a 0.295 batting average, he made over 600 home runs and stole over 300 bases throughout his career. Rodriguez has proved himself to be one of the best all-round players in the game as he went on to put his skills on display over the years. The 44-year old has been highly awarded during his 22-season career and his achievements have put him on the track to be regarded as one of baseball’s all-time greats.

Also Read | Andy Ruiz Jr Net Worth, Salary And Money From Fight Against Anthony Joshua

Alex Rodriguez net worth

According to Forbes, Alex Rodriguez has a net worth that stands at an estimated $350 million dollars as of 2019. He has reportedly earned a total of $600 million throughout his career.

Also Read | Jerry Jones Net Worth: Where Did The Dallas Cowboys Owner Make His Money?

Alex Rodriguez salary

In 2001, Alex Rodriguez signed a 10-year mega-deal with the Texas Rangers worth $252 million. After being traded to the New York Yankees, the deal was renegotiated into a 10-year deal standing at a $275 million contract, as reported by Forbes. These were two of the biggest MLB deals at the time. Rodriguez was the one baseball player to sign two of the three largest contracts in baseball history that were worth over $250 million. He has also had notable endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Rawlings, Topps and Vita Coco. His deals alone made him around $2 million on an annual basis. His current earnings have not been revealed in the media.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Revealed That She Worked On Hustlers For Free

Alex Rodriguez: Relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been fascinating the masses for over two years. The two are finally on the path to becoming an officially married couple after getting engaged earlier this year in March on a romantic beach getaway. This will be Jennifer Lopez's fourth time down the aisle and second for Alex Rodriguez.

Also Read | Ron Rivera Net Worth, Salary And The Reason Why He Was Fired By Carolina Panthers