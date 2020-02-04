Shakira's Tongue-wiggling At Her Super Bowl Performance Has THIS Hidden Meaning

Shakira recently performed with singer and actor JLo during the Super Bowl 2020. But during Shakira’s solo bit, she performed a tongue-wagging moment while looking directly at the camera. This clip from her performance quickly turned into a meme, but it turns out there is meaning to this tongue movement. Read more to know details about this incident.

Shakira pays tribute to be her Arab roots

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez became the first Latina women to perform at the Super Bowl. Shakira’s performance led to many of her songs entering the iTunes Top 20 chart years after its release. But apart from Shakira performing her biggest hits and showing off her expertise in belly dancing, she also gave birth to a meme fest online.

Also read | Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

During her Super Bowl 2020 performance, Shakira at one point in time looked directly at the camera and wiggled her tongue. But this moment from her performance led to some major chaos online and people started comparing her to SpongeBob’s victory screech and a goat as well.

But turns out, Shakira’s tongue-wagging was actually a tribute to her Lebanese heritage; Shakira’s father is Lebanese. This tongue wiggling is actually an Arab tradition known as zaghrouta. The shrill sound made expresses joy. The zaghrouta is performed at several weddings, parties, and celebrations. Some of Shakira’s fans were quick to defend the Waka Waka singer regarding this tradition when people started trolling her. Take a look.



Also read | Shakira's $20k Crystals To JLo's Outfit, Here's What Went To Making 'Super Bowl' Costumes

Ok for those who don’t know, #Shakira is half Arab. Her dad is Lebanese. Her mama is Colombian. Ululation “Lolololololeeesh" (Zaghrouta), is the Arab Way to Express Happy Emotions. It is also heavily practice in some part of west and North Africa especially in Mali. #SuperBowl — KD (@BlkKale) February 3, 2020

I have family members living here from Israel, who originated from Persia, and they do the zaghrouta at every celebration. It is a joyful expression and makes every party better. — Democracy 4 All (@goodbye56789) February 3, 2020

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira's Grand Super Bowl Performance

Also read | JLo & Shakira Get Paid Nothing For Super Bowl, Here's How They'll Still Rake In The Moolah

Image Courtesy: Shakira Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.