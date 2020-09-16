Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series Gets Kat Coiro As Director And Executive Producer

She-Hulk is an upcoming Marvel series which will stream on Disney Plus platform. The series was announced more than a year ago at D23 fan expo in Anaheim, California. Now the development on it has begun as it has landed veteran filmmaker Kat Coiro as a primary director.

She-Hulk gets Kat Coiro as director and executive producer

According to a recent report by Deadline, popular television filmmaker Kat Coiro has been hired to direct the pilot and several other episodes of She-Hulk series. She will also serve as an executive producer on the Marvel series. She will be joining Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao, who has been appointed as the head writer for the superhero series.

Stan Lee and John Buscema created Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk for Marvel Comics. She is a cousin of Bruce Banner / the Hulk and a lawyer by profession. After an injury, the character received an emergency blood transfusion from Banner and hence acquires the power, becoming a strong, big, greener version of herself. But unlike Hulk, Walters is able to retain her intelligence, personality and emotional control. However, she is still vulnerable to outbursts of temper and turning much stronger if enraged. Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk debuted in Marvel Comics with The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980.

She-Hulk cast and plot details are not revealed yet. The series is expected to commence production in early 2021. It could show Jennifer Walters’ legal fights as a lawyer and also fighting crime as the superhero. Mark Ruffalo in his MCU role as Bruce Banner / Hulk is also said to make an appearance in the show. The Marvel series is speculated to air on Disney Plus in late-2021 or straight 2022.

She-Hulk is among one of the many upcoming Marvel series. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are already in production. Work on Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moonlight and other shows are underway. All of them are said to be connected with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will stream on Disney Plus.

Kat Coiro has worked in several popular television shows. It includes Dead to Me, Moder Family, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn 99, Alone Together and more. Her upcoming directorial venture is Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma and Sarah Silverman. The movie is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Promo Image Source: marvelstudios and katcoiro Instagram

