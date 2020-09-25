Jennifer Lopez And Maluma's Song 'Pa Ti + Lonely' From 'Marry Me' Will Get You Grooving

Jennifer Lopez promised that new music was “just around the corner” and staying true to her word, the pop icon is giving fans two songs rolled into one phenomenal music video that’ll simply drive them crazy. After weeks of teasing, the pop icon along with Maluma has finally dropped their two smash tracks in the form of Pa Ti and Lonely.

Jennifer Lopez shared the music video on her YouTube channel, from her upcoming romantic comedy movie Marry Me. The rom-com Marry Me is all set to release on Valentine's Day's weekend in February 2021. The two new tracks narrate the roller-coaster love story of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

The chemistry in the song Pa Ti is sizzling as ever as the duo are seen falling in love with each other with the picturesque New York City skyline in the background. Things change for the worst in Lonely as Jennifer Lopez is found behind the bars. With both tracks making you groove all day long, it goes without saying that Pa Ti + Lonely is going to be at the top of the charts for a very long time.

Directed by Kat Carto, Marry Me is an upcoming romantic comedy film based on a graphic novel with the same name by Bobby Crosby. Marry Me stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman and Maluma.

Jennifer Lopez portrays the character of Latin pop star in the film and Maluma plays the character of Bastian in the film. Marry Me follows the story of a sensational Latin pop star who learns that her on-stage partner is having an affair behind her back. During a live concert, she decides to marry a stranger Charlie Gilbert, a character portrayed by Owen Wilson.

