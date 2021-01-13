Alex Rodriguez Talks About His 'blended' Family With Jennifer Lopez And Ex-wife Cynthia

Jennifer Lopez's fiance and former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, popularly known as A-Rod, appeared on a podcast titled Raising the Bar and talked about raising his two daughters Natasha and Ella. He spoke about his family and bringing up his children with his ex-wife Cynthia Curtis and his fiance Jennifer Lopez. Read on to know more about his interview.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Says She & Fiancé A-Rod Considered Never Marrying; Read Details

Alex Rodriguez talks about being in a blended family

According to a report by ET Canada, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been together since the year 2017 and are engaged as well. The baseball star, in an interview with Raising the Bar, talked about his family life. He stated that his father left him when he was just 10 years old and it hurt him very deeply and since that moment he decided to be a great father, whenever that moment came. He further said that his two kids are by far the most important in his, and now four of them, referring to Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Delivers Some Serious #FitnessGoals Through Her Latest IG Post

Alex Rodriguez's ex wife, Cynthia Curtis is a great mother according to him and he opened up about how all the parties worked together to make the best environment for their children. He mentioned that they tried to make the negatives into positives by telling the girls that instead of one, they now had two homes. He also told them that now they don't have two but four parents and it's always more the merrier.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez To Play FBI Officer In Netflix Original Film 'The Cipher'; Details Inside

The former baseball star admitted that being in a blended family takes some navigating but that by putting his daughters first, he finds himself to be a more compassionate and considerate person. Elaborating, he said that when he wants to do things, at Christmas, with his girls, he provocatively starts asking his ex-wife in July for the same, and if he was in another state of mind, he would ask ten days before Christmas about the same. He said that it’s been a really, really nice experience for all of them and that he is really friendly with Cynthia's husband Angel and that he is wonderful with her daughters. He mentioned it's good to have four good people at the table, and further joked that three good people and himself.

Also Read | Maroon 5 'Girls Like You': When 26 Stellar Women Got Together For This Hit Masterpiece

Talking about spending the quarantine with his fiance, two daughters, and Lopez's twins in the same house, Alex stated that it wasn't easy and that they had a full house with everyone having a strong personality. He concluded by saying that they spent a lot of time together playing games, watching movies, and going outside to play soccer. Rodriguez ended his interview by saying that they do believe that a family that plays together, hangs together, stays together.

Image Credits: Alex Rodriguez Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.