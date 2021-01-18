Jennifer Lopez Slams Fan Who Accused Her Of Getting Botox, Shares 'beauty Secret'

American pop sensation and actress Jennifer Lopez recently clapped back at a fan who accused her of going under some beauty treatments to get that extra glow on her face. This happened after the Hustlers actress shared on Instagram where she was trying one of the products from her recently-launched skincare brand, 'JLo Beauty' for the first time.

The actress flaunted her beauty skills in the video after removing the mask and giving her followers a close look at her face while sharing the results. While captioning the post, she wrote, "It’s the first time I’m releasing this full video of when I first tried out limitless mask!!! Spoiler alert ... we decided not to charge $10,000 for them". After sharing the post, one of the users commented that Jennifer has used Botox on her face.

The user wrote, "But can I just mention that brows and forehead don’t move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying". Lopez was quick to shut the commenter down and graciously wrote, "beauty secret" that's always worked for her."LOL, that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind, and uplifting of others. Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Meanwhile, the actress has been making the headlines because of her rocky relationship with Alex Rodriguez. However, the couple has postponed the wedding twice without revealing delay. This led numerous fans and tabloids to speculate if everything is fine between the two. Speculation in the media started that Jennifer Lopez is dumping Alex Rodriguez because of various reasons about his lifestyle. Few portals claimed that the actor is calling off the wedding because Rodriquez is not getting any exercise and lacks the motivation to do anything. According to a report in Elle, Jennifer Lopez is not dumping Alex nor is she cancelling the wedding. Apparently, the speculations about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding and relationship with Alex were just rumours and had no base or evidence whatsoever. According to the media portal, the couple is going to get married and everything is fine between them.

