Jennifer Lopez Talks About Dressing Up As Partner Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna

Of all the celebrities' Halloween costumes, Jennifer Lopez's costume made the most noise on social media. The reason for the same is Jennifer Lopez dressed as her partner Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Madonna. Lopez has revealed on SiriusXM's Radio Andy show that it was not weird at all that she dressed as Alex's ex-girlfriend. Read ahead to know more.

Jennifer Lopez dresses as Madonna

According to a report by People, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that there was nothing weird in dressing up as partner Alex Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend Madonna. When the host of the show Andy Cohen asked her if she felt awkward for dressing up as Madonna because Alex dated her for 'two seconds', she replied by saying no, that was a long time ago. She also said that she loved her costume.

Lopez also joked that her children were hiding in their bedrooms and even asked her what she was doing as they had dressed up too much. She also said that Alex Rodriguez had dressed up as Bruce Springsteen. Alex was seen sporting a denim jacket with a bandana on his forehead.

She and Alex had already planned a huge Halloween party way before. But they had to cancel it due to the pandemic. Instead, she revealed that they wore their costumes at home and had a party with literally four people one of whom was Jennifer's manager Benny Medina.

Jennifer Lopez uploaded pictures of her costume on Instagram as well. She was seen wearing a white wedding gown with a buckle. She had recreated Madonna's look from her iconic album Like A Virgin. In the caption of one of the posts that she had uploaded, she had used Madonna's song's lyrics 'Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you' as she tagged Alex Rodriguez in the picture.

Lopez also went on to say that it was not only her Halloween party that she had to cancel due to the pandemic but also her wedding. The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and planned on getting married this year. She said that they had planned the wedding in Italy but had to postpone as the country was the epicentre of the outbreak. She said it was extremely disappointing.

Image courtesy- @jlo Instagram

