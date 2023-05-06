Jennifer Lopez Confirms New Album Is A Musical Ode To Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her upcoming album, titled This Is Me... Now is inspired by her rekindled romance with her longtime partner and now-husband Ben Affleck. Speaking on the popular show Live With Kelly and Mark, Jennifer Lopez described the album as her "most inspired work" in a long time, reminiscent of her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which talked about her previous love affairs.

Jennifer Lopez's new album

Jennifer Lopez expressed her excitement about the new project, revealing that she hadn't worked on an album like this in two decades. She reminisced about the time she wrote This Is Me... Then, explaining that it was fueled by her love for Ben Affleck, whom she considers the love of her life. Now, two decades later, their unexpected reunion has provided her with the inspiration to create another album, which is centered around their enduring romance.

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck

In a recent interview, Jennifer Lopez also praised Ben Affleck for his role as a father figure to her twins, Emme and Max. She spoke highly of his dedication and emphasised how he has seamlessly integrated into their lives. Jennifer Lopez described him as a "fantastic" father and expressed gratitude for his presence, acknowledging the positive impact he has had on her children.

The couple's relationship has garnered significant attention since they reignited their love in recent years. Their journey from past engagement to separation and eventual reunion and marraige has captivated fans' hearts around the world. Now, with Lopez's forthcoming album, fans are excited to know more about Bennifer.

This Is Me... Now is expected to be a deeply personal and introspective album, showcasing the evolution of Lopez's emotions and experiences with Affleck. The album promises to provide listeners with a glimpse into their enduring love, the challenges they faced and the joy they have found in their renewed relationship.