Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Share A PDA Moment After ‘door-slam’ Controversy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make for a picture-perfect couple. Recently, the couple made headlines when a video of Ben Affleck smashing the car door on Jennifer’s face went viral. However, the couple clears the air in a new photo that is doing rounds on the Internet.

A weekend shopping trip of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fetched headlines. The actor couple was snapped in between their shopping trip in California. Jennifer and Ben or Beniffer as their fans call them sported casual looks for the sunny day out.

In the photo circulating online, Jennifer Lopez can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband Ben Affleck. Jennifer wore a striped, yellow and beige long dress teaming it with oversized sunglasses, statement earrings and matching heels. Ben Affleck donned a beige shirt over a white t-shirt and blue denim. However, what caught the eyes of the netizens was a kiss shared by the couple, caught on camera.

Ben Affleck slams car door on Jennifer Lopez?

Before the photos of their kiss made news, the actor couple fetched headlines for a viral video. Uploaded on May 10, as per netizens, the footage showed Ben opening the car door for JLo before seemingly slamming it shut. As he walked to the other side of the car, the Air star appeared to frown at the paparazzi.

Jennifer Lopez new album

Jennifer Lopez’s new album is an ode to her relationship with Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez announced her new album This Is Me…Now. The Monster-In-Law actress admitted that the album is inspired by her re-kindled romance with her husband, Ben Affleck. Previously in 2002, the actor-singer released her album This Is Me..Then.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

The romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dates back to 2002. For the unversed, they were previously engaged to be married in 2003. However, the couple split in 2004 before the wedding could take place. Years later, their romance rekindled and they finally got married in July 2022.