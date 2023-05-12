Ben Affleck Slammed The Door On Jennifer Lopez? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez sparked speculation regarding the actor’s perpetually grumpy demeanor after a recent video clip went viral. Uploaded on May 10, as per netizens the footage showed Ben opening the car door for JLo before seemingly slamming it shut. As he walked to the other side of the car, the Air star appeared to frown at the paparazzi. This caught the attention of online users.

The clip, titled “Ben Affleck Slams The Car Door In Jennifer Lopez’s Face While Out Running Errands In A Bad Mood,” was shared on various social media platforms and quickly accumulated millions of views. Many viewers shared their views on the ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship, despite both celebrities making positive statements about their marriage.

In the comments section, users shared funny remarks about Ben's state. One wrote, "The man is a walking meme." Another shared, "That dude regrets fame, "shoulda just took my first bag and bounced for good'". Yet another Twitter user said that Ben just looked 'fed up'. While some argue that Ben’s behavior is a result of his disdain for being hounded by paparazzi, others identified with his seemingly constant "grumpiness". Ben’s previous viral moments, such as photos and videos depicting him annoyed, have sparked numerous memes and humorous discussions online.

the man is a walking meme pic.twitter.com/deeLX6oRvu — Mihai (@mihai_vie) May 10, 2023

That dude regrets fame



"shoulda just took my first bag and bounced for good"



🤣 — HelioWave (@heliodown) May 10, 2023

Ben Affleck addresses his viral 'facial expressions'

Contrary to popular belief, Ben has addressed these misconceptions during appearances on talk shows. In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he explained that his serious facial expression is merely a “common misconception” and attributed it to having an “unhappy-looking resting face”. However, he acknowledged the mixed emotions he felt about the widespread circulations of his pictures.

In terms of his personal life, Ben Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. After their divorce in 2018, Ben tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, rekindling their romance from the early 2000s when they starred together in the film Gigli.