Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Second Act' Has A Gripping Plot Twist; Read Details

Jennifer Lopez's power-packed performances are admired by her fans. Back in 2018, Jennifer Lopez essayed the role of Maya in Peter Segal directed Second Act. The romantic-comedy also features Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia. The plot of the film revolves around a big box store worker, who reinvents her life and shows Madison Avenue what people who are street smart can do.

The story unveils how Maya gets a second chance at a corporate career when her friends create a fake resume for her. This Jennifer Lopez film features a major plot twist that leaves fans hooked to the story. Here’s taking a closer look at the plot of Jennifer Lopez’s Second Act.

Second Act’s gripping plot twist

Maya (Played by Jennifer Lopez), with the support of her best friend Joan and boyfriend, gets a chance to go for the promotion at the Queens Value Shop which she has single-handedly managed, however it gets passed over to another who has a business degree. Maya’s grandson overhears their conversation and creates a fake resume for her and applies for a major consulting job at a cosmetic company on her behalf.

When Maya attends the interview and manages to get the job with all its luxurious perks through her experience. Moving forward, the story unveils that Maya’s boyfriend breaks up with her and suddenly, the movie isn’t romantic-comedy anymore. The movie isn’t about Jennifer Lopez falling in love. Maya’s boyfriend breaks up with her for lying and also because she won’t have kids with him.

The major plot twist in Second Act is that Jennifer Lopez’s character had a daughter when she was a teen. Unfortunately, she had to give her up for adoption because of her financial condition. Turns out, that her daughter (played by Vanessa Hudgens) is not only a grown-up now, but is also her co-worker.

Second Act is not a romantic-comedy; it doesn’t portray Jennifer’s love life. The story essays how she is navigating the tricky waters of deceit while working at a job she lied to get. It also unveils how she is reconnecting with her daughter and keeping up with the lie to not disappoint the child she finally has back after spending several years away from her.

