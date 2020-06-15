Jennifer Lopez's Travel Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez is one of the many celebrities in Hollywood who are known to be quite active on social media. She also displays her unique sense of style by posting her pictures in different flamboyant outfits. Here, we have compiled some of her best travel looks. Check out these pictures posted on Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram. Read on to know more details about the story:

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Newest Member In Her Family, Arod Says He’s A Granddad; Read Here

Jennifer Lopez’s photos

Jennifer Lopez made a fashion statement as she pulled off a chic professional look. She wore a maroon coloured full arms top with a pair of white coloured forms trousers. She accessorised the look with a small bag and a pair of dark coloured goggles. She also wore a dramatic hat which complemented her outfit perfectly.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez's Stellar Brunch Looks Will Give Her Fans Major Fashion Goals

Jennifer Lopez wore a striped full arms formal shirt and paired it with a dark coloured wavy miniskirt. The nude coloured shirt and dark stripes on it complemented her skirt perfectly. Lopez tied her hair up in a neat bun and wore a natural-looking makeup. She wore a pair of black and transparent stilettoes. She looked like a vision to behold in the outfit.

Jennifer Lopez made heads turn with a baby pink coloured mini dress. Lopez’s dress had a black coloured outline near its neckline and its wrist. JLo curled her hair in near waves and tied her hair in a near high ponytail. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez's Fashion Choices Over The Years Will Leave You In Absolute Awe

Jennifer Lopez looked ethereal as she posed for the lens in a red coloured romper. JLo’s full-sleeved romper was complemented perfectly by her golden accessories. She accessorised the look with a few bracelets. She left her hair open in messy waves as they cascaded down her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez wore a leather patterned shimmering dark coloured dress and gave her fans some major fashion goals. Lopez added a cute burette hat to complete the look. She wore contrasting golden coloured heels which added glamour to the attire. Jennifer Lopez’s ethereal fashion style is perfectly complemented by her ability to carry her looks effortlessly.

The Dance Again singer has been spending quality time with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their kids while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has been very active on her social media and has been sharing details about her day-to-day life on her Instagram. Jennifer Lopez recently took to her social media and spoke about a simple way to stay positive in difficult times. She mentioned that rather than looking at the negatives, she thinks of three things that she is grateful for during the time.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez's Six Looks For Different Occasions From Casual To Formal, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.