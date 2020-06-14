Jennifer Lopez's Animated Movies That Were A Hit: From 'Home' To 'Ice Age'

Apart from being a popular face in music videos, Jennifer Lopez is a well-known actor too. From strutting a fashion catwalk to being an entrepreneur, the star has done it all. Whether she is performing live or judging a reality show, Jennifer Lopez has always inspired fans. The diva has lent her voice to several hit animated movies that can never be forgotten by fans. Here’s taking a look at the list of Jennifer’s animated movies.

Home is a 2015 computer-animated science-fiction comedy film produced under the banner of DreamWorks Animation. Home is loosely based on 2007’s children's book The True Meaning of Smekday written by Adam Rex. Directed by Tim Johnson, Home features the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Jones. The story takes place on near-future planet Earth which is invaded by an alien race namely Boov. However, a fierce human girl namely Gratuity Tucci aka Tip manages to avoid the capture and goes on a run with a Boov fugitive. Jennifer Lopez has lent her voice to the character of Tip’s mother.

Antz

Antz is a 1998 computer-animated adventure comedy movie jointly helmed by Eric Darnell and Tim Johnson. The movie features the voices of Jennifer Lopez, Woody Allen, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone and more. The plot of Antz revolves around a neurotic ant who tries to break from his totalitarian society while trying to win the affection of the princess her love. Jennifer Lopez can be seen essaying the role of Aztec, a worker ant who is a friend of the protagonist ant.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Continental Drift is a 2012 computer-animated adventure comedy movie jointly helmed by Steve Martino and Michael Thurmeier. The ensemble voice cast of Ice Age: Continental Drift includes Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Ray Romano and more. The plot focuses on the life of Manny, Diego and Sid who embark on adventure after their continent is set adrift. Using an iceberg as a ship, they encounter sea creatures and battle pirated as they explore the world. This film features Jennifer Lopez as Shira, a Smilodon who gets separated from her crew and falls in love with Diego.

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Age: Collision Course is the fifth instalment of the Ice Age film series helmed by Mike Thurmeier and Galen Tan Chu. The ensemble voice cast of the movie includes Jennifer Lopez, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, Ray Romano and more. The plot sees that While attempting to bury his acorn again, Scrat ends up falling in what appears to be a frozen cave.

He then discovers that the "cave" is actually a giant flying saucer, which he propels to outer space, accidentally causing several asteroids to head towards Earth during the process. Jennifer Lopez has reprised her role Shira in the film who is now Diego’s wife.

