Jennifer Lopez Inspires Body Positivity With 'JLoChallenge' On Social Media

Jennifer Lopez's recent social media post which was taken after her Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show, soon went viral amongst the netizens. Not only that, but it also sparked a new trend amongst the mothers to embrace their age and bodily changes under the hashtag #jlochallenge. Recently the Papi singer shared a gorgeous mirror selfie of herself where she can be seen posing in a white bikini.

She also shared her state of mind in the caption wherein she wrote, 'Relaxed and Recharged.' Little did everyone know, that the picture will ignite a new trend on social media. Several mothers started sharing pictures of themselves in a bikini. Not only that, women also shared heartfelt captions along with their posts.

Women revealed how they are proud of their motherhood and the physical changes which came with it. The trend was also much appreciated by all the netizens reportedly. Check out Jennifer's post and all the other beautiful posts which followed it.

Here is Jennifer's post and the trend it started

Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the movie Hustlers

On the work front, the movie Hustlers was the last film where the Waiting For Tonight singing diva was seen on the silver screen. She essayed the character of Ramona, a veteran stripper who scams Wall Street regulars. JLo underwent extensive training for her role where she needed to pole dance and that too from a certified pole choreographer months before the start of her film shooting. Her performance was much appreciated by the masses.

