The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Jennifer Lopez's Alluring Bikini Looks Which Set The Internet On Fire; See

Hollywood News

Take a look at Jennifer Lopez sharing bikini pictures on Instagram. Read on to find her stunning posts which are perfect for beach outing.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is famously known as JLo and is considered as one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today. She has appeared in several leading magazines, several beauty product lines and fashion brands. The actor has also appeared on many television shows as an actor and a judge. She is also highly admired for her impeccable sense of style and has a huge fanbase on social media. Take a look at alluring pictures of JLo in stunning bikinis.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Adorable Pictures That Are Too Cute To Miss

Jennifer Lopez's glamorous pictures in bikinis

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

In the post, Jennifer Lopez is seen in a white bikini with no makeup. Her hair is seen slicked back into a tight top-knot and the singer is flaunting her abs with an intense look on her face. She captioned the post as “Relaxed and recharged.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

In the above picture, the 50-year-old singer is seen in a retro-inspired animal print bikini. She teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms and sparkling platform stilettos. The beauty accessorised her look with a pair of large shades and round drop earrings. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram, Gives Fans Fitness Goals To Live By; See Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

She posted this picture in the year 2018. She can be seen wearing a tiny yellow two-piece. She posed for a perfect picture and stunned her fans with this picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Here is another stunning bikini picture of Jennifer Lopez from her Instagram account. In the above picture, she is seen wearing a barely-there hot-pink bikini. She completed her look with a matching lipstick, oversized sunglasses and statement hoops. 

ALSO READ: Here's Jennifer Lopez's Fitness Routine That Is The Secret To Her Rocking Bod

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Intimate Moments In Black And White Posts | Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
CMO OFFERS ASSISTANCE
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
AYUSHMANN REACTS TO YAMI'S LETTER