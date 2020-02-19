Here's Jennifer Lopez's Fitness Routine That Is The Secret To Her Rocking Bod

Jennifer Lopez recently shared an Instagram post showing off her rocking abs and the whole Internet went gaga over her fit bod look. JLo has often talked about her diet and fitness routine during many interviews with leading entertainment portals. Check out these tips and suggestions shared by JLo for strong and.

Jennifer Lopez's fitness and workout tips: Ab workout

In an interview about her diet and fitness with a leading entertainment portal, JLo mentioned that she often makes an effort to work out daily. JLo's typical ab routine includes workouts in 3 sets. The first set consists of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches and 50 incline sit-ups holding a 45-pound weighing plate. Set 2 includes the 1st step workout routine but with 35 repetitions instead of 50. The last set for the ab workout includes the same routine with 21 reps.

Lower body

For strong and toned legs, JLo performs a heavy leg workout. She does all the leg exercises on her leg day and it doesn’t sound easy. Her leg day involves 5 sets of lunges with dumbbells, single dumbbell sumo squats, weighted leg presses, seated leg extensions, and weighted hip thrusts. She also believes that the 'platypus walk' is the most effective and quickest form of a leg workout.

Arm workout

Her workout instructor David Kirsch revealed that he does Spider-Man push-ups with Jennifer Lopez and its something that he recommends to all his high profile clients.

