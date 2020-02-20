Jennifer Lopez Endured Gruelling Routines To Prepare For Role In 'Hustlers'; See

The movie Hustlers was the last film where the Waiting For Tonight singing diva was seen on the silver screen. She played the character of Ramona, a veteran stripper who scams Wall Street regulars. JLo trained professionally for her role where she needed to pole dance and that too from a certified pole choreographer months before the start of her film shooting. Lopez even shared an elaborate video on her YouTube channel talking about how she aced her pole dance performance that we can see in the movie trailer.

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers: The preparation

The pop star-actor plays a crucial role in Hustlers, which is based on a real-life scandal that actually involved New York strip club employees scamming some of the richest men in the city. JLo's character was inspired by Samantha Barbash who was the original ringleader of the infamous scam. Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart also play pivotal roles in the movie.

JLo got trained by a professional aerialist named Johanna Sapakie for her role in Hustlers. Her trainer mentioned in an interview that the first thing she made JLo do was to ace the "upside-down turning" while on the pole. Sapakie had actually worked with JLo earlier for the latter's music video titled 'Medicine'.

The professional aerialist even taught JLo's costars for their part in the film. Johanna Sapakie mentioned that JLo had even installed poles in each of her homes so that Sapakie could train her regardless of where she was.

JLo mentioned that learning the pole dance was physically demanding. She captioned “This is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned. It might be one of the hardest. I’ve gotten cuts and bruises and stuff from movies, but I’ve never been bruised like this”

Take a look at this Insta post that JLo shared where her bruises are clearly visible while she tries to perfect her movement on the steel bar. JLo even mentioned that she and fiancee Alex Rodriguez went to a few strip clubs to get an insight into the working of a strip club.

