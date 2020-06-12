Jennifer Lopez's Stellar Brunch Looks Will Give Her Fans Major Fashion Goals

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most celebrated celebs in the world. The music maestro has won many hearts with her songs, fashion, films, beauty, and more. Jennifer Lopez along with having a vast presence in the music and film industry also has a great online presence. With around 123 Million followers on Instagram alone, it is safe to say the music and fashion diva has done more than just inspire folks. Here's some of Jennifer Lopez's stunning brunch looks to take cues from.

READ:Jennifer Lopez's Fashion Choices Over The Years Will Leave You In Absolute Awe

Jennifer Lopez's stunning brunch looks

READ:#TBT When Alex Rodriguez Shared Selfie Of Jennifer Lopez And Daughter

READ:Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Lopez Look Stunning In Exact Same Roberto Cavalli Outfit

Jennifer Lopez's photos have always been an inspiration for her fans. The singer has set some major fashion goals. In the above post, Jennifer Lopez can be seen donning a monochrome ensemble.

The black and white printed dress looks stunning on Lopez. Jennifer has added a black belt to her waist along with black sunglasses. The actor also has a matching clutch bag along with pointed black boots. Lopez added a dash of diamonds on her and was all set go with her nude makeup on.

This is another great brunch look of Lopez. The pic above showcases Lopez outside a cafe in the chilly regions. Lopez was all set with her hoop earrings and knitted beanie.

She wore a woolen beige top along with a pair of blue jeans and white shoes. Her top had a mock turtle neckline top it that went well along with her oversized brown coat. Jennifer also added a matching white printed bag to her classy yet comfortable outfit.

Jennifer Lopez has literally tried every fashion look out there. Be it an all-red outfit or the classic LBD, Lopez has simply nailed them all. Here Lopez is seen donning an all-white ensemble. She has her signature bob haircut that goes well with her semi-embellished white top. She has white pants worn below to go along with her full-sleeved top. Her nude makeup and bling coffee cup go perfectly with her all-white ensemble.

This is one of the bright and sunny looks of Jennifer Lopez. The music sensation is seen in an all-yellow day outfit. Lopez dons a yellow two-piece outfit. With a bright yellow crop top, Lopez looks absolutely stunning. Below she has worn a yellow skirt with a ruched pattern. Lopez was good to go with her monochrome glares and strappy yellow heels. Her hair and makeup as usual were on point.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.