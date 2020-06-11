TBT When Alex Rodriguez Shared Selfie Of Jennifer Lopez And Daughter

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is currently enjoying some quality time with his family, as seen from his recent pictures shared on Instagram. Apart from sharing goofy family pictures and sending out ‘family goals’, the star has also been making his selfie game strong. Alex Rodriguez who is engaged to singer Jennifer Lopez shared a picture with her and his daughter Natasha. Take a look at the picture and also read the beautiful message the latter wrote for his girls.

Alex Rodriguez shares a picture with JLo and daughter

In the beautiful picture shared by Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez glowed in her no-makeup look while the latter tried to imitate her pout face. The couple was also seen twinning their outfits. The third person clicking the selfie is Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha. She was born to Alex Rodriguez's first ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

In the long caption, the latter seemed to have poured his heart out. He wrote that he has been grateful for the additional time he has been getting with his family, this quarantine. The latter also added, that he loves spending time with his girls and also loves making goofy faces with them in pictures. Apart from spending time with them, he also sent out a strong message to the society, through his post.

He wrote that each day he tries to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else. In the time of need, he said that everyone needs to help each other and remember that the time might be permanent but actions remain to be permanent. Adding o this, he mused about how all of us should make most of the time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families. Ending the long post, he asked how his fans were spending their time in quarantine asking them to keep their spirits high. Giving a few tips to his followers he asked them to do something positive like texting someone and being grateful for people in their lives.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2017. They confirmed their relationship by getting engaged in 2019. Currently, the couple is in quarantine with their respective children.

