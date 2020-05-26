Jennifer Lopez's Motivational Songs To Get Your Day Started On A Refreshing Note

Jennifer Lopez has made her name in the entertainment world long and wide. Lopez is known not just for her music but fashion, beauty, and films too. Jennifer Lopez's songs include On the Floor, Live It Up, Feel The Light, Not Your Mama, You Only Grow From Hard Times and many more. Listed below are some of Jennifer Lopez's motivational songs to get your day started.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Jennifer Lopez: Who Aced The silver Mirror Work Outfit Like A Diva?

Jennifer Lopez's motivational songs to get your day started

READ:Jennifer Lopez's 'Jack': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Get Right

This is one of Jennifer Lopez's popular songs. The song is motivational in a unique way as Jennifer Lopez urges people to get up and get right. The lyrics and the video are extremely convincing and to see Jennifer Lopez all glammed up is quite a motivation in itself. A few lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:

"You lookin' just a little too hard at me

Standin' just a little too close to me

You sayin' not quite enough to me

You sippin' just a little too slow for me

No doubt you're playin' real cool homey

Got me thinkin' what is it you do for me

Trippin' (trippin') a little more than I should be

So let yourself go and get right with me!

I'm about to sign you up

We can get right before the night is up

We can get right, get right

(We can get right)"

READ:The Truth Behind Jennifer Lopez's Gym Selfie With 'Masked' Man Revealed

Feel The Light

This is another great song from Jennifer Lopez that can instantly lift up just about anyone's mood. The song showcases Jennifer Lopez talking about feeling the light and feeling better. The lyrics of the song are strong and intense. The video too is enticing and gripping. Some of the lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:

"Here I go here I go

Feel better now feel better now

Here I go here I go

It's better now feel better now

Do you remember when we fell under

Did you expect me to reason with thunder

I still remember when time was frozen

What seemed forever was just a moment

Hurry up, hurry up

There's no more waiting

We're still worth saving"

Live It Up

This is another super connecting song by Jennifer Lopez. The song talks about Grammys and the streets of Miami. It talks about ups and downs and how one must simply live it all up. The song is motivational in a quirky style as Jennifer goes about pushing and inspiring. Some of the lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:

"From the streets of miami,

To presenting at the Grammys

Con el muslito de Jennifer,

Maybe now you understand me

Clap your hands, go clap your hands,

Mr Worldwide,

Redone,

And the beautiful Jennifer Lopez,

Dale"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.