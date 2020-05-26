Jennifer Lopez's Motivational Songs To Get Your Day Started On A Refreshing Note

Quick links:
Jennifer Lopez has made her name in the entertainment world long and wide. Lopez is known not just for her music but fashion, beauty, and films too. Jennifer Lopez's songs include On the Floor, Live It Up, Feel The Light, Not Your Mama, You Only Grow From Hard Times and many more. Listed below are some of Jennifer Lopez's motivational songs to get your day started.
This is one of Jennifer Lopez's popular songs. The song is motivational in a unique way as Jennifer Lopez urges people to get up and get right. The lyrics and the video are extremely convincing and to see Jennifer Lopez all glammed up is quite a motivation in itself. A few lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:
This is another great song from Jennifer Lopez that can instantly lift up just about anyone's mood. The song showcases Jennifer Lopez talking about feeling the light and feeling better. The lyrics of the song are strong and intense. The video too is enticing and gripping. Some of the lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:
This is another super connecting song by Jennifer Lopez. The song talks about Grammys and the streets of Miami. It talks about ups and downs and how one must simply live it all up. The song is motivational in a quirky style as Jennifer goes about pushing and inspiring. Some of the lines from the lyrics of the song are penned below:
