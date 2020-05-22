The Truth Behind Jennifer Lopez's Gym Selfie With 'Masked' Man Revealed

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account and shared a mirror selfie while working out. While there was nothing out of the ordinary as Jennifer Lopez has been sharing pictures about her workout for quite some time. However, the netizens were quick to notice a terrified masked man in the background. Just above Jennifer Lopez’s shoulder, people noticed a man whose mouth seems to be muffled with a hand.

Jennifer Lopez’s viral gym selfie

In Jennifer Lopez’s viral gym selfie, the fans noticed the name and began speculating the scenario. When many people noticed the same thing they began asking Jennifer Lopez about it in her comments. It did not help that Jennifer Lopez kept on deleting the comments each time people asked about the man.

Fans of the singer kept asking Jennifer Lopez who the man is in the background. Jennifer Lopez deleting the comments only seemed to trigger her fans more. People demanded to know who is being held hostage by Jennifer in the gym. Jennifer Lopez’s viral gym selfie with the masked man became such a huge issue that the fans waited for some clarity on the topic.

It has been reported by reputed news daily that an insider told them the truth behind the picture. The insider revealed that Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s gym is attached to an office. The couple usually uses that space to have their zoom meetings. The insider also told the news daily that if they have a zoom meeting they use a big screen to project it.

The insider went on to say that the man in the background is a business associate. They also said that the art in the background is Alex Rodriguez, who was wearing a blue shirt. The man in the picture was an associate who was on a Zoom call with Alex. The associate was masking his face with his hands while on the call.

The Dance Again singer has been spending quality time with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their kids while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has been very active on her social media and has been sharing details about her day-to-day life on her Instagram. Jennifer Lopez recently took to her social media and spoke about a simple way to stay positive in difficult times. She mentioned that rather than looking at the negatives, she thinks of three things that she is grateful for during the time.

