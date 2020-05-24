Jennifer Lopez's 'Jack': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Jennifer Lopez's movies have always entertained and engaged the masses. The sensational singer has always pushed beyond her boundaries and has surprised her audience. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain popular include Hustlers, Jack, Selena, Enough, The Boy Next Door, and many more. Read to know some interesting trivia on Jennifer Lopez's popular 1996 film, Jack.

READ:Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number

Jennifer Lopez's Jack: Interesting trivia about the film

READ:Jennifer Lopez's Crew Had A Tough Time Shooting For 'Anaconda'; Read Interesting Trivia

Jennifer Lopez's popular film Jack is a drama and comedy based film that throws light on a significant subject. The movie takes one on the journey of a 10-year-old boy named Jack. He suffers from progeria, a condition that makes Jack look much older than he actually is. Jack's condition led him to face issues at school which he dealt with in a unique way. Actor Robin Williams played the role of Jack and was greatly praised for his performance. The film is directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The film Jack also stars actors Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Fran Drescher, Bill Cosby, and Brian Kerwin in supporting roles.

READ:Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Starrer 'Maid In Manhattan' Interesting Trivia; Read

The director of the film, Francis Ford Coppola gave actor Robin Williams camping gear so that he could spend the night in his backyard. He also gave him $10 to spend at the Store Toys R Us before shooting the film.

Actor Robin Williams agreed to play the role of Jack only after Disney apologized to him for breaking their promise of keeping his name out of the marketing for Aladdin.

In the film, Jack's condition is based on progeria. It is a real-life condition that causes an increase in aging. The average lifespan of someone with progeria is only 13 and the oldest recorded lifespan as of 2018 is 30.

READ:Alex Rodriguez Says Wedding Plans With Jennifer Lopez On Pause Due To Coronavirus

A woman dressed as a wine bottle from director Francis Ford Coppola's vineyards is seen in the opening scenes.

Initially, actor Tom Hanks was considered for the lead role because of his performance in the film Big. Robin Williams was also considered for the lead in the movie, Big

The song the boys are singing in the treehouse with Bill Cosby is Charlie Brown by The Coasters.

This film was the debut of actor Adam Zolotin.

At his graduation, Jack would have been 72.

Actors Mario Yedidia and Jer Adrianne Lelliott share the same birthday i.e, November 5th.

To show how fast time moved for Jack, the filmmakers intentionally used sped-up photography scenes and fast-moving rays of sunlight.

READ:Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'The Wedding Planner’: Interesting Facts That You Might Not Know

READ:Chelsea Legend John Terry Compares Manchester United Target Jack Grealish To Eden Hazard

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.