Jennifer Lopez's 'Jack': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Jennifer Lopez's movies have always entertained and engaged the masses. The sensational singer has always pushed beyond her boundaries and has surprised her audience. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain popular include Hustlers, Jack, Selena, Enough, The Boy Next Door, and many more. Read to know some interesting trivia on Jennifer Lopez's popular 1996 film, Jack.
Jennifer Lopez's popular film Jack is a drama and comedy based film that throws light on a significant subject. The movie takes one on the journey of a 10-year-old boy named Jack. He suffers from progeria, a condition that makes Jack look much older than he actually is. Jack's condition led him to face issues at school which he dealt with in a unique way. Actor Robin Williams played the role of Jack and was greatly praised for his performance. The film is directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The film Jack also stars actors Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Fran Drescher, Bill Cosby, and Brian Kerwin in supporting roles.
