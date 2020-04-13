When Jennifer Lopez Made Headlines For THESE Controversial Decisions; Check Details

Jennifer Lopez is a phenomenal actor and singer. Her public image, personal and personal life have often sparked controversy and has received widespread media coverage. Jennifer Lopez is an outspoken person who never shies away from making bold decisions. Here is a list of a few controversial decisions made by the singer which can never be forgotten.

Jennifer Lopez in custody

As per reports, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in a New York nightclub in the year 1999 with her then-boyfriend Diddy. Diddy reportedly had a massive fight with a person at the nightclub. The duo reportedly fled from the scene and got pulled over by the police. The police allegedly found a loaded gun in the car. Years later in an interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that it was an unfortunate situation. She explained that they were somewhere they shouldn’t have been.

Jennifer Lopez and the N-word controversy

Jennifer Lopez’s I’m Real Murder Remix was a massive hit. It featured Ja Rule and the success of the track came with a backlash. Jennifer Lopez’s track included the N-word in her lyrics. Many fans were upset with her track along with two radio DJ’s, Star and Buckwild. Star, in an interview, reportedly said that he is sure a lot of young Spanish kids use the N-word, but when one reached her level, one shouldn't need to use such derogatory terms. Jennifer Lopez defended herself saying that anyone who thinks or suggests that she is racist, is really absurd and hateful to her.

Jennifer Lopez’s controversial interview

Jennifer Lopez is an outspoken person. Speaking to an entertainment portal back in 1998, when asked about her rising star power, the singer replied saying that she is the best. Not only that, but the diva was also seen making fun of her fellow actors saying that Cameron Diaz can be good when she is directed. The singer added that she didn’t even know what Gwyneth Paltrow has been into. Later Jennifer Lopez opened up about the interview saying that she was misquoted and taken out of context.

Jennifer Lopez’s alleged affair with Drake

As per reports, Jennifer Lopez apparently had a fling with the Canadian rapper Drake in the year 2016. The speculations reportedly arrived due to their sudden flirtatious online posts together. Media reports suggest that Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez used to be good friends before her fling. Rihanna had reportedly confided in Jennifer Lopez about her rocky relationship with Drake. However, after the fling, Rihanna was very hurt. All three stars have never publicly spoken about anything so far.

