Robert De Niro & Jennifer Lopez Share Heartfelt Messages To Hospital Workers Of New York

Hollywood veteran actor Robert De Niro and singer and actor Jennifer Lopez have thanked the frontline workers and young hospital workers from New York for their contribution in helping combat COVID-19. The actors thanked the medical staff and even thanked the hospital staff of a popular hospital in New York. The videos of Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez thanking the hospital workers has been shared by the Instagram account of the hospital. Check out the videos.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez Put On Hold Due To COVID-19

Robert De Niro thanks NY hospital workers

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro To Star In Martin Scorsese's Next

In the video, Robert De Niro can be heard saying that the hospital workers are the real heroes and that their selfless acts are not going unnoticed. He says that the hospital workers are heroes to not only him but to all of the fellow citizens. Robert De Niro also mentions that the passion and dedication of the hospital workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

While posting the video on their social media account, the hospital from New York stated that the encouragement means a lot to the. In the social media post they wrote, ‘#ThankYou to fellow #NewYorker Robert De Niro for sharing this heartfelt message of appreciation and respect for our #NYPHeroes, in recognition of their sacrifice and dedication. We are all in this together, and the encouragement and support from near and far means so much.’

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Celebrates His Birthday With Robert De Niro For 3rd Time In A Row

Jennifer Lopez thanks NY hospital workers

In the video shared by the social media of the hospital, Dance Again singer Jennifer Lopez thanked all hospital workers for their help in combating COVID-19. She mentioned that they are ‘fighting the good fight’, in the video. Jennifer Lopez went on to say that the heroic efforts of the hospital workers are not going unnoticed. While sharing the video on their social media, the hospital from New York thanked Jennifer Lopez for her message. they wrote, ‘From our block to yours, #ThankYou @JLo for your warm message of gratitude for our #NYPHeroes and their courage, selflessness and compassion while working on the frontlines of #COVID19.’

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Takes The 'Savage Challenge', Shares A Compiled Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.