Jennifer Lopez Takes The 'Savage Challenge', Shares A Compiled Video; Watch

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is the newest member to join the viral ‘Savage Challenge’ on Tik Tok. The Dance Again singer shared a compiled video of the scenes of her movie, her videos and scenes from her music videos to take part in the challenge. Jennifer Lopez shared the clip on her official Tik Tok account as well as on her Instagram story and even added the hashtag ‘Savage challenge’ while posting the video. Check out Jennifer Lopez’s Savage Challenge.

Texas hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion’s song Savage has become one of the celebrities’ favourite song in Tik Tok. Many top celebrities including Jessica Alba and Hailey Bieber as well as Justin Bieber have made a video with the song. While these celebrities are seen dancing it out, Jennifer Lopez seems to have taken a different approach. Meghan Thee Stallion has been sharing videos of the celebrities who have taken the 'Savage Challenge' on her Instagram account.

This isn’t the first Challenge that Jennifer Lopez has taken part in. Jennifer Lopez recently took part in the couple’s challenge with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez to see how well they know each other. In the challenge several questions were asked to the couple and the two had to point fingers. Check out the video of the challenge.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been spending quality time with their kids while being in the lockdown. The couple were seen playing baseball with their kids after which they took the couple’s challenge. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating each other for quite some time now. The former Yankees star went down on one knee last month and shared a video of the proposal on his social media account.

