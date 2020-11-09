Alex Trebek, Quizmaster Of 'Jeopardy', Passes Away At 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

Game Show host Alex Trebek, who gained major recognition as the brainy quizmaster of Jeopardy!, died on November 8. The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of Jeopardy!. The update stated that he passed away on Sunday morning, peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. Trebek had hosted Jeopardy! since 1984 and received several accolades for the same.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Producer of Jeopardy!, Sony Pictures, paid tributes to the "legend", in a statement that reads: "For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world.” In a video statement earlier, Alex Trebek had informed that he has been diagnosed with fourth-stage of pancreatic cancer. According to a report by BBC, Alex Trebek continued to present Jeopardy! even while receiving chemotherapy. He was contracted to host the show until 2022. In a statement released by Jeopardy! in July, Trebek said, "I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns”. Alex Trebek is survived by his second wife Jean and children Matthew, Emily and Nicky.

Tributes for Alex Trebek

After Jeopardy! made the announcement of Alex Trebek's death, several tributes poured in for the host. Former Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen was among the first to pay tribute to the presenter. He wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking to lose someone who meant so much to so many. Even if this show hadn't changed my life in so many ways, this loss would be immeasurable". Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings also paid his last condolences to Alex Trebek. He wrote, "Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him".

Absolutely heartbreaking to lose someone who meant so much to so many. Even if this show hadn’t changed my life in so many ways, this loss would be immeasurable. https://t.co/8mn0ObbxNp — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) November 8, 2020

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also praised Mr Trebek, whom he described as "a proud Canadian and beloved TV star who was a familiar face to millions of people across North America and around the world". Justin's Tweet read, "We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss".

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

